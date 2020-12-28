Business

Flipkart reports surge in wholesale transactions

Flipkart Wholesale app saw 75% month-on-month growth in customer base and 90% month-on-month growth in transactions since its launch in September, said the e-tailer on Monday.

“Through the year, Best Price cash-and-carry business worked closely with its supplier partners on transportation and logistics and significantly ramped up e-commerce and delivery capabilities to ensure members could order and receive products conveniently amidst the pandemic. As a result, its e-commerce channels saw a significant uptick,''said a release.

E-commerce adoption by Best Price members grew over 10 times across 29 stores, with smaller towns such as Meerut, Kota, Guntur, Rajahmundry, Aurangabad, Karimnagar, Amravati, and Vijayawada accounting for a large part of the e-commerce traction at Best Price, which signals a surge in Bharat transacting online, as per the company.

