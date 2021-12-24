Flipkart reports jump in DIY product, tool orders in 2021

Bengaluru

24 December 2021 21:55 IST

‘Gardening segment witnesses 60.9% year-on-year growth’

Flipkart, the Walmart owned e-commerce platform, reported a 56.6% growth in the sales of do-it-yourself (DIY) products and tools meant for interior designing, home fixing and gardening in 2021.

A large part of these sales came from Tier-3 cities and smaller towns and some 83% of these customers were men, according to Flipkart.

The most searched items in 2021 were drill machines, inverters with batteries, bathroom accessories, glue guns, soldering iron, solar panel batteries and washing machines, said the e-tailer.

Trends around decorating household spaces and upgrading bathroom accessories were observed. This led to a surge in sales of power and hand tool kits, cloth dryer stands, power drills, angle grinders, etc.

According to data shared by Flipkart, gardening emerged as one of the popular activities. Planting and plant pot decorations topped the indoor interior set-up trends, witnessing an increase in the sales of plant containers, seeds, saplings, grass trimmers, hose pipes, soil and manure.

The gardening segment grew 60.9% and to meet the growing demand, Flipkart said it had stocked up on a wide variety of pots, plants and plant seeds.