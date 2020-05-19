Flipkart partners Vishal Mega Mart for home delivery of essentials in 26 cities

To facilitate the delivery of essentials at consumers' doorstep in the fastest and safest manner possible, Flipkart today announced its partnership with modern retail store chain, Vishal Mega Mart.

Under this partnership, consumers across 365 Vishal Mega Mart stores will be able to order products and get them delivered at their doorstep by Flipkart. The products will be available as per the Government guidelines across all zones. Once a consumer places an order through the Flipkart app, the delivery executives collect the products from the nearest Vishal store and deliver them.

As part of the partnership, a Vishal Mega Mart Essentials store has been created on Flipkart. Consumers can order essential products from India's leading brands, as well as a healthy assortment of Vishal's brands from this store.

On the tie-up, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, "Flipkart is constantly innovating to help fulfil consumers' needs in these unprecedented times. Our teams are working relentlessly to understand the requirements of each region and forging strategic tie-ups to meet the same. As part of this, our ability to work with modern retail stores across cities will give consumers access to relevant products while enabling doorstep delivery of groceries and essentials."

Commenting on the initiatives, Gunender Kapur – CEO & MD at Vishal Mega Mart, said, “In these difficult times, we are ensuring that we reach our customers with essentials through all possible channels."

Consumers across 26 cities will be able to order essentials from Vishal Mega Mart, which will be further scaled to 240 cities in the next four weeks.