Business

Flipkart offers Visa supported OTPs free transactions

more-in

To make small and low value transactions easy and faster, e-com player Flipkart has introduced Visa Safe Click (VSC), a platform by payments technology provider, Visa.

This new payment solution, VSC, as per the company would eliminate the need for One Time Passwords (OTP) for transactions up to ₹2,000. “ Flipkart hopes to reduce the steps in the payment system and help consumers complete their purchase journey with ease, primarily in regions where internet connectivity and e-literacy are scarce,” it said.

‘With this country's first in-app device based network authentication solutions,’ Flipkart would offer consumers the benefits of faster checkout time, leading to more shopping carts getting fulfilled with ease.

Especially at a time when e-commerce was witnessing an ever-growing demand, leading to higher and larger transaction volumes, VSC’s built-in network authentication capabilities would reduce the chances of transaction failures, said the e-com player.

Ranjith Boyanapalli, head, fintech and payments group at Flipkart, said, “OTP-based authentication is one of the biggest points of friction in online card transactions, wherein we have observed significant customer drop-offs.”

“As the Indian e-commerce market is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years, digital payment success is likely to be a crucial driving factor behind adoption of online shopping. VSC can eliminate points of friction, such as cart abandonment, connectivity and incorrect passwords, and transforms the payment experience into a faster, secure and seamless one,” said T.R. Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, Visa India and South.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
electronic commerce
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 11:08:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/flipkart-offers-visa-supported-otps-free-transactions/article30496809.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY