Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer

Flipkart, the e-commerce marketplace, on Thursday announced the launch of Nokia Media Streamer as part of its strategic relationship with Nokia, marking the latter’s entry into a segment that is fast becoming popular with Indian consumers

The Nokia Media Streamer leverages the power and functionality of the latest version of Google’s widely-popular operating system – Android 9.0 OS, as per the company.

Available on Flipkart from August 28, the media streamer will be priced at Rs.3,499.

The video OTT market in India — which includes content streaming services — is among the top 10 markets globally, according to an ASSOCHAM — PWC joint study. The convenience of viewing popular shows and movies on demand has found huge uptake amongst Indian consumers. Media streaming devices bring the experience of Smart TVs to any regular television, making it a value-driven choice for consumers who look for an engaging home entertainment experience.