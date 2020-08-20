Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer

Flipkart, the e-commerce marketplace, on Thursday announced the launch of Nokia Media Streamer as part of its strategic relationship with Nokia, marking the latter’s entry into a segment that is fast becoming popular with Indian consumers
The Nokia Media Streamer leverages the power and functionality of the latest version of Google’s widely-popular operating system – Android 9.0 OS, as per the company.
Available on Flipkart from August 28, the media streamer will be priced at Rs.3,499.
The video OTT market in India — which includes content streaming services — is among the top 10 markets globally, according to an ASSOCHAM — PWC joint study. The convenience of viewing popular shows and movies on demand has found huge uptake amongst Indian consumers. Media streaming devices bring the experience of Smart TVs to any regular television, making it a value-driven choice for consumers who look for an engaging home entertainment experience.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath