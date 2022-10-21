Flipkart Grocery, Spices Board to train spices farmers

The Hindu Bureau October 21, 2022 13:53 IST

Under the mentorship of The Spice Board of India and Flipkart Grocery, farmers would be provided with assistance in procuring spices and access to the pan-India market

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Under the mentorship of The Spice Board of India and Flipkart Grocery, farmers would be provided with assistance in procuring spices and access to the pan-India market

Flipkart in collaboration with The Spices Board of India introduced a nationwide training programme for spice farmers in the country. The programme would start with 100 farmers and representatives of FPOs in the Idukki district of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, said the e-tailer on Thursday. Under the mentorship of The Spice Board of India and Flipkart Grocery, farmers would be provided with assistance in procuring spices and access to the pan-India market. The programme would encompass a host of production aspects, including better harvesting techniques, storage and maintenance, quality control, packaging, and even logistics, said Flipkart. As per a statement, procurement of native spices and condiments, including ginger, garlic, cardamom, vanilla, pepper, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, tea, and coffee, will ensure access to quality staples on the platform. Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President and Head of Grocery, Flipkart, said, “The collaboration with The Spices Board of India in Kerala will enable easy access to high-quality regional staples for consumers, as well as accelerate the growth of the farmer community by unlocking greater market opportunities for them.’‘ The training programme would also cover small and marginal farmers in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.



Our code of editorial values