Flipkart goes to SC in CCI probe matter

NEW DELHI

27 July 2021 22:48 IST

Online retailer Flipkart has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Karnataka High Court decision allowing an antitrust probe against it and another e-commerce major, Amazon.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had in January decided to open a probe into the companies for allegedly entering into anti-competitive agreements in violation of the Competition Act of 2002.

The firms had denied the allegations and wanted the probe quashed.

The CCI had acted on a complaint by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, which had alleged that Amazon and Flipkart were giving preference to select sellers and offering deep discounts via anti-competitive accords.

Defending its decision in the High Court, the CCI had contended that the investigation was ordered after careful examination of records found prima facie material against the companies as “there appears to be exclusive partnership between smartphone manufacturers and e-commence platforms.”

The High Court had said they (Amazon and Flipkart) should not “feel shy in facing an inquiry by the Competition Commission of India.”