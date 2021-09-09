Flipkart expands network in Haryana, sets up 4 fulfilment, sortation centres

`New facilities will create 12,000 additional jobs'

Flipkart expanded its supply chain network in Haryana by setting up four new fulfilment and ‘sortation’ centres.

The newly-added facilities would support millions of sellers, MSMEs, Kiranas and small farmers from the State, facilitate faster delivery to customers and also create over 12,000 additional jobs, said the company in a statement.

With this expansion in the State, Flipkart now has a total of 17 Fulfilment centres (FCs) in regions such as across Binola, Bilaspur, Luhari, Ballabgarh and Farrukhnagar and spread across an area of 44 lakh square feet creating a total of 22,000 thousand direct and indirect job opportunities and new economic opportunities for growth, it said.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart, said, “Haryana has one of our deepest investments with specialised facilities for large appliances, non-large (including mobiles, apparel), grocery and furniture. The recent investments will create immense opportunities for the economic development of the State and benefit citizens.

Meanwhile, Flipkart, also expanded its hyperlocal service, Flipkart Quick, to three new metros- Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai. Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Noida, and Pune were already covered under this service.