Flipkart completes acquisition of Walmart India’s wholesale business

Bengaluru

23 July 2020 22:19 IST

The Flipkart Group, India’s homegrown e-commerce venture, has acquired 100% stake in Walmart India, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry business, to strengthen its capabilities and service offerings to small businesses in the country.

The company has also launched Flipkart Wholesale, a new digital marketplace to transform the kirana retail ecosystem in the country.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “With the launch of Flipkart Wholesale, we will now extend our capabilities, across technology, logistics and finance, to small businesses across the country. The acquisition of Walmart India adds a strong talent pool with deep expertise in the wholesale business that will strengthen our position to address the needs of millions of kiranas and MSMEs.’’

Advertising

Advertising

As per a company statement on Thursday, Flipkart Wholesale will launch its operations in August 2020 and will also commence pilot services for the grocery and fashion categories. Senior Flipkart staffer, Adarsh Menon, will head this business while Sameer Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer at Walmart India, will remain with the company to ensure a smooth transition, and post which he will move to another role within Walmart.

“We will leverage the synergies between Flipkart and Walmart India as we stay focused on transforming the wholesale experience for kiranas and MSMEs. Thousands of kiranas have already partnered with Flipkart to enhance their business and income streams. ”

Flipkart Wholesale, as per the release, will leverage Flipkart’s homegrown technology capabilities, leadership in the consumer e-commerce segment, and understanding of the industry in India. The business will also utilise the Flipkart Group’s supply chain infrastructure to reach kiranas and MSMEs across the country.

Best Price currently supports more than 1.5 million members, including kiranas and MSMEs across the country.