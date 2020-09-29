Business

Flipkart, Bajaj Allianz in cyberinsurance pact

Flipkart and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company have come together to offer ‘Digital Suraksha Group Insurance’ for customers who want to cover themselves against financial losses caused as a result of cyberattacks, cyberfrauds, or other such malicious activities across various online platforms.

The ‘Digital Suraksha Group Insurance’ compensates for direct financial loss (up to the sum insured) due to unauthorised digital financial transactions as a result of identity theft arising out of cyberattacks, phishing/spoofing, and SIM-jacking. Customers can opt for a one-year cover at premiums as low as ₹183 for a cover of ₹50,000.

