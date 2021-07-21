Flipkart app to offer shoppers camera option with AR

Bengaluru

21 July 2021 21:23 IST

Flipkart, a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, introduced Flipkart Camera to offer an immersive e-commerce experience through augmented reality (AR) on its shopping app.

The offering would help shoppers to leap from ‘imagining’ to ‘experiencing’ what a product would look like in reality before making a purchase, said the company.

The camera would offer a 3D experience of products such as furniture, luggage and large appliances, where customers needed to estimate the size and fit of the product and understand its aesthetics before making a purchase decision. The beauty products category would also be covered under augmented reality.

According to a report by Gartner, Gen Z and millennials are driving the demand for AR and virtual reality (VR) features, with 30% of them wanting more AR/VR capabilities incorporated in their shopping experience.