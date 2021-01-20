Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion deal gets CCI nod

Bengaluru

20 January 2021

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the ₹1,500-crore Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion deal, which was announced in October last year.

The commission in a tweet on Wednesday said: “Commission approves acquisition of a 7.8% minority stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. by Flipkart Investments Private Ltd.”

Aditya Birla Fashion Retail operates brands such as Pantaloons, Allen Solly and Peter England has over 3,000 stores across the country.

