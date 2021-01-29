‘Flights to reachpre-Covid level in early 2021’

NEW DELHI

The Economic Survey has forecast that air travel and aircraft movements will reach pre-COVID-19 level in early 2021. This is a “result of swift and decisive interventions and effective measures put in place by the government,” it said.

However, curbs on domestic and international operations continue. Airlines are allowed to operate only 80% of their pre-COVID-19 schedule on domestic routes. International operations are only a fraction of the earlier level as the government has permitted limited number of flights to only 24 countries with which it has an “air bubble” arrangement.

