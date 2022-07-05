Flights to India will return to pre-pandemic levels by October end: SIA

Jagriti Chandra July 05, 2022 21:02 IST

Jagriti Chandra July 05, 2022 21:02 IST

It will also increase services to Japanese cities like Tokyo and Osaka

Pre-pandemic, singapore airlines operated to a total of seven destinations in India with a total of 96 flights. | Photo Credit: Reuters

It will also increase services to Japanese cities like Tokyo and Osaka

Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Tuesday announced that it will return to its pre-pandemic level of flights to India by October 31 as part of its strategy to boost flights globally in response to a surge in travel demand. The plan to ramp up capacity includes progressively operating 17 weekly services to Chennai, up from the current 10 flights per week. Flights to Kochi will go up to 14 times weekly, up from the current seven flights per week, and Bengaluru will see 16 flights per week, up from the current seven flights per week. Pre-pandemic, the airline operated to seven destinations in India with a total of 96 flights a week. The group will also increase services to Japanese cities like Tokyo and Osaka, and add more flights to Los Angeles and Paris as it plans to take its total capacity to 81% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year.



Our code of editorial values