Flexi-staffing sector added 2.33 lakh formal jobs between July 2021 and June 2022

Special Correspondent September 15, 2022 22:00 IST

Flexi staffing sector added 2.33 lakh formal jobs in the country between July 2021 to June 2022, recording a 28 % YoY growth, said the industry apex body, Indian Staffing Federation, in a virtual media meet on Thursday. Lohit Bhatia, President, Indian Staffing Federation said “It is heartening to see a robust 28% YoY new employment growth in the last four quarters. Consumer confidence is elevated and the demand across sectors remained high.’‘ The staffing industry also witnessed a 6.6% growth in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY23), adding 66,000 new flexi-workforce. Growth was mostly driven by sectors like e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and BFSI, he said. Demand from across industries continued to rise and added to the employment demand despite the geo-political tensions developing across the world and tough financial markets, said Pramod Pachisia, Vice President, Indian Staffing Federation. “We expect the trend to continue over the next few quarters,’‘ said Mr. Pachisia. According to Suchita Dutta, Executive Director, Indian Staffing Federation, IT staffing segment also maintained a good growth at 20.3% YoY in the last four quarters between July 2021 to June. “IT Staffing industry demand remains cautious but employment is continuing with promising growth from Fintech, IT Infra, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data analytics, etc to address with demands for digital adoption across sectors,’‘ noted Ms. Dutta.



