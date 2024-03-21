Flash PMI signals March spurt in output, new orders and hiring

March 21, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

New orders and output levels in India’s manufacturing sector may have hit a 42-month high in March, lifting overall private sector output to an eight-month peak despite a slight moderation in Services sector activity, as per the HSBC Flash PMI for this month.

The Manufacturing sector Flash PMI stood at 59.2 for March from a 56.9 PMI reading in February, while the Services PMI eased from 60.6 last month to 60.3. A reading of 50 on the PMI or Purchasing Managers’ Index indicates no change in activity levels.

The Flash PMI scores for an ongoing month are based on responses from about 75% to 85% of 800 services and manufacturing players surveyed for the PMI that is available for each month in the first week of the next month.

New orders accelerated for services producers as well, and overall export orders rose to an almost two-year high as per the Flash PMI report released Thursday. With work backlogs rising particularly for Services players, firms reported an increase in hiring activity at the fastest pace in six months.

Input costs rose for both manufacturing and services firms, with the latter reporting higher cost surges--led by prices of commodities like metals and plastic as well as transportation, labour and food costs. However, only manufacturers faced a margin squeeze as services firms were able to raise output prices broadly in tandem with input cost hikes.