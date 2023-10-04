Flash floods disrupt operations at Alembic Pharma’s Sikkim unit 

October 04, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Manufacturing operations at drugmaker Alembic Pharmaceuticals facility in Sikkim have been disrupted in the wake of flash floods.

A cloud burst that triggered flash floods in the river Teesta resulted in water entering the unit in Namthang, South Sikkim following which manufacturing operations stand disrupted with effect from October 4, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

“There is no loss or harm caused to any personnel. The assessment of loss / damage will take a while. All assets are adequately insured and necessary intimations have been given to the insurance companies,” it said. The company has six formulations facilities of which 5 are in Gujarat and one in Sikkim. Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares closed 1.64% lower at ₹777.85 each on the BSE.