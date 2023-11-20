HamberMenu
Flair Writing Industries fixes IPO price band at ₹288-304

November 20, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Flair Writing Industries Ltd. has announced opening of its initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares in the price band of ₹288 to ₹304 on Wednesday (November 22). The company plans to raise funds through issuance of equity shares of face value ₹5 each aggregating up to ₹593 crore. 

The offer comprises fresh issue aggregating up to ₹292 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to ₹301 crore.

The company, in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers, undertook a pre-IPO placement of 24,01,315 equity shares at an issue price of ₹304 per share for a cash consideration aggregating to ₹73 crore on November 10.

The size of the fresh issue has been reduced to up to ₹292 crore.  Bids can be made for a minimum of 49 equity shares and in multiples of 49 shares thereafter.

The company proposes to utilise net proceeds from the fresh issue towards setting up a new manufacturing facility for writing instruments in Valsad in Gujarat at an estimated cost of ₹55.99 crore, funding capital expenditure of the company and its subsidiaries at an estimated amount of ₹86.75 crore, funding working capital requirements of the company and its subsidiaries at an estimated amount of ₹77 crore,  and repayment/pre-payment, in part or full of certain borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiaries at up to ₹43 crore. The balance amount will be utilised towards general corporate purpose.

