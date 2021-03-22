Fix responsibility for Feb. 24 trading halt, SEBI tells NSE

Shift to DRS within 45 minutes of ‘disaster’ advisory, it says

The Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked Governing Board of National Stock Exchange (NSE) to determine why the NSE manage ment failed to shift NSE’s operations from Primary site to Disaster Recovery (DR) site within the time frame specified by SEBI, the day trading halted last month.

The governing board has also been asked fix individual responsibilities for the same. These need to be completed within 21 days, SEBI order said.

The SEBI, which was probing the incident of trading halt at NSE on February 24, 2021, has also directed the NSE and NSE Clearing Ltd (NCL) to update of the functionality of collaterals at the ‘slave system’ of NCL placed at data center of BSE/MSEI and connect trading system at primary site of NSE to the slave system of NCL pl aced at data center of BSE/MSEI. These have to be implemented within 90 days.

With regard to the trading halt NSE on Monday presented its detailed Root Cause Analysis (RCA) before SEBI Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

After due deliberations it was decided that to ensure faster restoration of operations in case of any Disaster/ Technical Glitch, all Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) will check switch over functionality by conducting Unannounced Live Trading from DR site of the MII with a short notice of 45 minutes.

“In the event of disruption of any one or more of the ‘Critical Systems’ (as defined below), the MII shall, within 30 minutes of the incident (from earlier requirement of 2 hours), declare that incident as ‘Disaster’ and take measures to restore operations including from DRS within 45 minutes (from earlier requirement of 2 hrs) of the declaration of ‘Disaster’.

Accordingly, the Recovery Time Objective(RTO)- the maximum time taken to restore operations of ‘Critical Systems’ from DRS after declaration of Disaster- shall be 45 minutes, SEBI said.