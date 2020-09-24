Business

Five States can borrow more on reform

Updated: 24 September 2020 22:50 IST

These States are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Karnataka and Tripura.

The Centre on Thursday permitted five States to borrow an additional ₹9,913 crore through open market borrowings to meet expenditure requirements amid falling revenues due to the COVID-19 crisis.

These States are A.P., Telangana, Goa, Karnataka and Tripura. The permission was accorded after these States met the reform condition of implementation of ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ system.

The Centre had, in May, allowed additional borrowing limit of up to 2% of Gross State Domestic Product to States for FY21 with certain conditions.

