Five-Star Business Finance Q1 net rises 32% to ₹184 cr.

July 29, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Total income climbed 43% to ₹484 crore, net interest income soared to ₹387 crore from ₹274 crore, while net interest margin stood at 17.74% against 16.97%.

The Hindu Bureau

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. reported net profit for the June quarter rose 32% from the year-earlier period to ₹184 crore on robust disbursals coupled with strong asset quality.

Assets Under Management grew by 43% to ₹7,583 crore and disbursements increased by 99% to ₹1,132 crore, the city-based NBFC said in a statement.

There was a marginal increase in gross non-performing asset to 1.41% from 1.36% and net NPA to 0.78% from 0.68%, which is a typical Q1 phenomenon, said CMD Lakshmipathy Deenadayalan.

Loans, which were overdue for more than 90 days, stood at 1.08% (gross) and 0.56% (net).

Capital adequacy ratio remained high at 60.27%. The provision coverage ratio was 44.19% and the provision coverage on the overall portfolio was 1.64%.

