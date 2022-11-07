Five Star Business Finance Ltd., a Chennai-based non-banking financial company, said it would enter the capital market on Wednesday with a price band ranging from ₹450 to ₹474 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 31 equity shares and in multiples of 31 shares thereafter. The offer for sale aggregates to ₹1,960 crore by the company’s promoters and existing shareholders. The issue would close on Friday, the NBFC said in a statement.
Five Star Business Finance IPO to open on Wednesday
