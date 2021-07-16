Five Kirloskar firms announce transformation, adopt new logo, branding

MUMBAI

16 July 2021 23:11 IST

Five Kirloskar companies, led by brothers Atul and Rahul Kirloskar, said they would undergo a transformation in a bid to make them future ready and customer centric, with innovation being at the core of the group’s business philosophy. The five companies are Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kirloskar Chillers, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries and Kirloskar Industries.

While continuing with their growth in B2B segment, these companies will embark on aggressive growth in the B2C domain with adoption of new-age technology solutions and digitisation, such as 3D printing, the Internet of Things, digitisation, artificial intelligence, they said in a joint briefing.

The companies will make large investments over the next two to three years across all businesses including new ones like real estate (Avante Spaces) and NBFC (Arka Fincap).

Recently top talents were hired to fuel growth. These include Mahesh Chhabria at Kirloskar Industries, Vimal Bhandari at Arka Fincap, Vinesh Jairath for the real estate business and K. Srinivasan at Kirloskar Pneumatic.

R.V. Gumaste, Sanjeev Nimkar and Avinash Manjul continue to lead Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Kirloskar Oil Engines and Kirloskar Chillers respectively.

Atul Kirloskar, executive chairman, Kirloskar Oil Engines, said “We have undertaken the journey towards becoming a fully integrated conglomerate. Our new vision keeps the changing needs of the customer in mind, reorienting us from manufacturing to solutions around it.”

“We are going from a solid, engineering-driven firm to a future-ready firm, geared for an enhanced customer experience. We are looking at the adoption of new-age technology solutions and digitisation, a future-ready team that is exposed to the best people practices and recognises and rewards performance,” he said,

Rahul Kirloskar, executive chairman, Kirloskar Pneumatic said “We are now expanding our horizons and have made leaps from just products to solutions, to customer centricity and now to digital architecture.”