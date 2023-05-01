ADVERTISEMENT

Five key industry verticals to drive hiring of STEM-qualified women in FY’24

May 01, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUNELVELI : TAMIL NADU : 29/04/23 : Aspirants who were participates in the job fair held at Sarah Tucker college for women in Palayamkottai on Saturday. : 29 APRIL : 2023. Photo : SHAIKMOHIDEEN A / The Hindu. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Top five industry domains that are planning to increase their intake of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) qualified women during fiscal 2023-24 will include retail/e-commerce, healthcare and pharma, IT/ITES, construction and real estate and FMCG, said a report, ‘Bridging the Skills Gap - Towards an Equal Workplace’ released by NLB Services, an Atlanta-based technology and digital talent solutions provider and NTT DATA, an IT services player on Monday.

According to the report, 62% of employers in India intend to hire more women in STEM fields during FY’24. The retail/e-commerce sector is expected to see the highest STEM hiring of women at 12%, healthcare and pharma sector 11%, IT/ITeS sector and construction and real estate 10% each and the FMCG sector is expected to hire 9% women qualified in STEM-related skills.

The rise of online shopping has increased the demand for technology-driven solutions, making the sector more reliant on technology and STEM-qualified professionals. This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for women with STEM qualifications who can design and implement innovative solutions to improve customer experience, optimize supply chain management, and enhance data analytics, found the study.

