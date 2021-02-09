Fitness penetration in India will increase to 15-20-%:Bansal

Cure.fit buys fitness facility aggregator Fitternity

Cure.fit, a health and wellness platform, announced its acquisition of Fitternity, an aggregator of fitness facilities. With a collective user base of 3 million, Cure.fit and Fitternity will now have more than 5,000 fitness centres and gyms in 20 cities across the country.

While Fitternity will continue to exist as a separate platform, this move will allow Cure.fit to scale Cult Pass – the company’s recently-launched, all-access pass to the best gyms and Cult centres in India, as per a release.

Mukesh Bansal, co-founder, Cure.fit, said: “Fitness in India is still in initial stages at sub 1% penetration. Over the next 10-20 years, this will increase to 15-20% like in the west. With increasing health awareness, demand is increasing, and we need to put up quality supply.''

Cure.fit said it was also planning to help offline gyms upgrade their technology, operating procedures and aid them in increasing their visibility for better utilisation, yielding a 50-100% increase in footfalls and revenue.