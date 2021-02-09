Fitness penetration in India will increase to 15-20-%:Bansal

Cure.fit, a health and wellness platform, announced its acquisition of Fitternity, an aggregator of fitness facilities. With a collective user base of 3 million, Cure.fit and Fitternity will now have more than 5,000 fitness centres and gyms in 20 cities across the country.
While Fitternity will continue to exist as a separate platform, this move will allow Cure.fit to scale Cult Pass – the company’s recently-launched, all-access pass to the best gyms and Cult centres in India, as per a release.
Mukesh Bansal, co-founder, Cure.fit, said: “Fitness in India is still in initial stages at sub 1% penetration. Over the next 10-20 years, this will increase to 15-20% like in the west. With increasing health awareness, demand is increasing, and we need to put up quality supply.''
Cure.fit said it was also planning to help offline gyms upgrade their technology, operating procedures and aid them in increasing their visibility for better utilisation, yielding a 50-100% increase in footfalls and revenue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath