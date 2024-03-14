ADVERTISEMENT

Fitch Ratings lifts India growth to 7.8% this year

March 14, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

It also pared interest rate cut hopes from the central bank this year, citing the stronger growth outlook

The Hindu Bureau

 

Fitch Ratings on Thursday raised its GDP growth projection for India to 7.8% for this year and 7% for 2024-25, attributing the “sizeable upward revisions” to brighter prospects for emerging markets excluding China “particularly in India”. 

While raising world growth prospects for 2024 from 2.1% to 2.4%, Fitch said there are “upside risks” to its 2023-24 growth projection for India which is marginally higher than the government’s 7.6% estimate.

Terming domestic demand and investment the main driver of growth, Fitch said short term growth would outpace the economy’s estimated potential before moderating towards the trend in the coming year. Real GDP is expected to rise 6.5% in 2025-26.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The rating agency expects retail inflation to average 4% in 2024-25, from 5.7% this year, but pared its expectations of an interest rate cut from the central bank. “We now think that the RBI [Reserve Bank of India] will cut rates only in the second half of 2024 and by 50 bp (revised from 75 bp in December) in view of the stronger growth outlook,” it said.

Headline inflation, Fitch said, is expected to “steadily decrease to 4% by calendar year-end on the assumption that recent food price volatility will subside”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US