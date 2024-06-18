GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fitch raises India's growth estimates for FY25 to 7.2%

Fitch's estimates are in line with that of RBI which earlier this month projected Indian economy to expand 7.2 per cent in the current fiscal.

Published - June 18, 2024 10:27 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The latest Fitch Ratings has cited a recovery in consumer spending and increased investment. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The latest Fitch Ratings has cited a recovery in consumer spending and increased investment. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, raised India's growth forecast for current fiscal to 7.2 per cent, from 7 per cent projected in March, citing a recovery in consumer spending and increased investment.

For the fiscal years 2025-26 and 2026-27, Fitch projected growth rates of 6.5 per cent and 6.2 per cent, respectively.

What is next for the Indian economy? | Explained

"We expect the Indian economy to expand by a strong 7.2 per cent in FY24/25 (an upward revision of 0.2 pp from the March GEO)," Fitch said in its global economic outlook report.

Fitch's estimates are in line with that of RBI which earlier this month projected Indian economy to expand 7.2 per cent in the current fiscal on the back of improving rural demand and moderating inflation.

Investment to continue, consumer spending to pick up

Investments will continue to rise but more slowly than in recent quarters, while consumer spending will recover with elevated consumer confidence, it said.

Fitch said purchasing managers survey data point to continued growth at the start of the current financial year.

It said signs of the coming monsoon season being more normal should support growth and make inflation less volatile, though a recent heatwave poses a risk.

The dynamics of household consumption

"We expect growth in later years to slow and approach our medium-term trend estimate," it said, adding growth will be driven by consumer spending and investment.

The Indian economy grew 8.2 per cent in the last fiscal (2023-24), with a 7.8 per cent expansion in March quarter.

Inflation, Fitch expects, will decline to 4.5 per cent by end 2024 and average 4.3 per cent in 2025 and 2026.

Fitch said it expects the RBI to cut policy interest rates by 25 basis points this year to 6.25 per cent.

