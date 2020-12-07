Fiserv mulls hiring more people for Chennai delivery centre

Fiserv, a global provider of financial technology services, is planning to hire more people for its Chennai global delivery centre and has started collaborating with education institutions, said a top official.

Chennai is a hot bed of engineering talent which is the priority for the company. We will continue hiring in Chennai and Pune,” said Srini Krish, president”, in an interview.

According to him, Chennai would be a strategic centre for Fiserv, due to availability of great and strong talent for technology and digital skills including Mainframe, .Net, Java, UI/UX and mobile technology. The facility has been built with the intent to collaborate with the focus on bringing together product suites, digital or intelligence, automation, and analytics and ‘to provide innovative solutions for our clients globally from India.’

“Chennai, Pune and Noida happen to be Fiserv’s focal centres in India. Hence, the company is focused on building its engineering discipline in India with Chennai being one of the critical centres due to access to technology talent,” he said.

Asserting to more than 50% global workforce is employed in India, he said: “This centre is being planned to attract talent and focus on innovation and on some of the latest technology around analytics, process automation and robotics, digitalization and modernization of products. Fiserv has started to partner with some of the local educational institutions in the region,” he said.