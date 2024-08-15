Fischer Medical Ventures to unveil new healthcare solutions for human, animal health, aquaculture

Having commenced manufacturing of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems in India at its facility in Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), healthcare company Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd. is gearing up to roll out innovations in the field of human health, animal health and aquaculture. “Being a ventures company we have more than 20 ventures within our group. We have lined up few products which we think India needs,” said Ravindran Govindan, Group Executive Chairman & CEO, Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd. The company through a strategic collaboration with Nanyang Biologics (NYB) of Singapore will introduce evidence-based nutraceuticals that can treat and cure cancer and heart ailments. “Currently NYB has developed products that are targeted at cancer, cardiovascular diseases, fatty liver and obesity,” the company said. Also through investment and collaboration with Bio Angle Vacs Sdn Bhd (BAV) a biotechnology company from Malaysia, to introduce vaccines that can drastically reduce mortality rates among sheep and goats in the country. The company’s vaccines also help in growing shrimps in three cycles a year as compared with two cycles currently, Mr Govindan said. It also helps in boosting fish production, he added saying Fischer Medical Ventures would also roll out AI based solution to deal with people’s mental health issues. “The message from the company is to take healthcare to the masses and introduce high-quality products but yet affordable in India,” he added. “Our ability to bring international technologies to India makes us distinct from other countries,” he said.