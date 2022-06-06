Fiscal spending, investment push will back India’s economic growth: FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that India’s economic growth will continue to be supported by fiscal spending and an investment push, in order to impart momentum to the economy ‘based on the idea of growth at the macro level complemented by all-inclusive welfare at micro level’.
Speaking at the second meeting of BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors under China’s chairmanship of the multilateral forum, Ms. Sitharaman said that the BRICS platform should continue to serve as a platform for dialogue and exchange of experiences, concerns and ideas so as to rebuild ‘a sustainable and inclusive growth trajectory’.
