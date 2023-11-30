Fiscal deficit touches 45% of full-year target in Oct.

November 30, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - New Delhi

The government’s fiscal deficit at the end of October stood at ₹8.03 lakh crore, or 45% of the full-year budget estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Thursday.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit – the difference between expenditure and revenue – was at ₹8.03 lakh crore during the April-October period of 2023-24.

In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was at 45.6% of the budget estimates of 2022-23.

For 2023-24, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be at ₹17.86 lakh crore, or 5.9% of the GDP.

The Government of India received ₹15.9 lakh crore (58.6% of corresponding BE 2023-24 of total receipts) up to October 2023 comprising ₹13.01 lakh crore tax revenue (net), ₹2.65 lakh crore of non-tax revenue and ₹22,990 crore of non-debt capital receipts.

Non-debt capital receipts consists of recovery of loans (₹14,990 crore) and miscellaneous capital receipts (₹8,000 crore).

As per CGA data, total expenditure incurred by the central government was at ₹23.94 lakh crore (53% of corresponding BE 2023-24) during April-October 2023.

Out of the total expenditure, ₹18,47,488 crore was on revenue account and ₹5,46,924 crore was on capital account.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at credit rating agency ICRA Ltd, said that in October, capex declined by 15% on a year-on-year basis, which helped to contain the fiscal deficit at the end of the seven-month period.

“After considering the additional economic cost towards the extension of free foodgrains under the NFSA for January-March 2024, the higher subsidy on LPG, the nutrient based subsidy rates on P&K fertilisers for the ongoing rabi season, and the additional amount likely to be required for MGNREGS, we estimate spending to exceed the FY2024 BE by ₹0.8-1 lakh crore,” she said.

Vivek Jalan, Partner at multi-disciplinary tax consultancy Tax Connect Advisory, said that reducing fiscal deficit number at this point in the year gives a better bandwidth to the government to present a good interim budget and vote on account in February 2024.

“It seems that the benefits of the good fiscal deficit numbers will certainly be passed on to the middle class as the government looks to consolidate its position before the elections in 2024,” he said.

According to the CGA data, the Government of India has transferred ₹5,28,405 crore to state governments as devolution of share of taxes up to October 2023, which is ₹93,966 crore higher than the previous year.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, the CGA data showed that ₹5,45,086 crore was on account of interest payments and ₹2,31,694 crore on account of major subsidies.

Continuing the path of fiscal consolidation, the government intends to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26.

