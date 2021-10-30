Fiscal deficit touches 35% of annual budget target

NEW DELHI

30 October 2021 03:06 IST

Compares with 115% seen year earlier

The union government’s fiscal deficit has worked out to be ₹5.26 lakh crore or 35% of budget estimates at the end of September, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.

The deficit figures in the current fiscal appear better than the previous financial year when it had soared to 114.8% of the estimates mainly on account of a jump in expenditure to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between expenditure and revenue was ₹5,26,851 crore at the end of September, the CGA said.

For the current fiscal, the government expects deficit at 6.8% of GDP or ₹15,06,812 crore. As per the data, the Centre’s total receipts stood at ₹10.99 lakh crore or 55.6% of corresponding budget estimates (BE) FY22 up to September. Total receipts were 25.2% of the BE a year earlier. Of the total receipts, tax revenue was ₹9.2 lakh crore or 59.6% of BE, compared with 28% a year earlier.

‘Expenditure at 46.7%’

The CGA further said the Centre’s total expenditure at the end of the first half stood at ₹16.26 lakh crore or 46.7% of the current fiscal’s BE.

Of the total expenditure, ₹13,96,666 crore was on revenue account and ₹2,29,351 crore was on capital account. Interest payments accounted for ₹3,63,757 crore and ₹1,80,959 crore was due to major subsidies.