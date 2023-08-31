HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fiscal deficit touches 33.9% of full-year target at end-July: CGA data

The deficit stood at 20.5% of the Budget Estimates (BE) in the corresponding period of the financial year 2022-23.

August 31, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Centre's fiscal deficit in the first four months of 2023-24 touched 33.9% of the full-year target, government data showed on Monday.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit — the gap between expenditure and revenue — was ₹6.06 lakh crore as of end-July, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

The deficit stood at 20.5% of the Budget Estimates (BE) in the corresponding period of the financial year 2022-23.

In the Union Budget, the government projected to bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current 2023-24 financial year. The deficit was 6.4% of the GDP in 2022-23 against the earlier estimate of 6.71%.

Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for the April-July period of 2023-24, CGA said the net tax revenue was ₹5.83 lakh crore or 25% of the BE for the current fiscal. The net tax revenue collection was 34.4% at end-July 2022.

The Central government's total expenditure in the first four months stood at ₹13.81 lakh crore, or 30.7% of BE. The expenditure touched 28.6%t of the BE in the year-ago period.

Of the total expenditure, ₹10.64 lakh crore was on the revenue account and ₹3.17 lakh crore was towards the capital account.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between the total expenditure and revenue of the government. It is an indication of the total borrowings that are needed by the government.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.