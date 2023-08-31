Fiscal deficit touches 33.9% of full-year target at end-July: CGA data

August 31, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The Centre's fiscal deficit in the first four months of 2023-24 touched 33.9% of the full-year target, government data showed on Monday.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit — the gap between expenditure and revenue — was ₹6.06 lakh crore as of end-July, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

The deficit stood at 20.5% of the Budget Estimates (BE) in the corresponding period of the financial year 2022-23.

In the Union Budget, the government projected to bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current 2023-24 financial year. The deficit was 6.4% of the GDP in 2022-23 against the earlier estimate of 6.71%.

Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for the April-July period of 2023-24, CGA said the net tax revenue was ₹5.83 lakh crore or 25% of the BE for the current fiscal. The net tax revenue collection was 34.4% at end-July 2022.

The Central government's total expenditure in the first four months stood at ₹13.81 lakh crore, or 30.7% of BE. The expenditure touched 28.6%t of the BE in the year-ago period.

Of the total expenditure, ₹10.64 lakh crore was on the revenue account and ₹3.17 lakh crore was towards the capital account.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between the total expenditure and revenue of the government. It is an indication of the total borrowings that are needed by the government.