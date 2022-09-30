Fiscal deficit touches 32.6% of annual target till August this fiscal: official data

PTI New Delhi
September 30, 2022 19:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central government's fiscal deficit touched 32.6% of the annual target in the current financial year till August as against 31.1% recorded a year earlier, according to official data released on Friday.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit - the difference between expenditure and revenue -- was ₹5,41,601 crore during the April-August period of this financial year.

Fiscal deficit is an indicator of the government's borrowings from the market.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the government's total receipts, including taxes, stood at ₹8.48 lakh crore or 37.2 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2022-23.

During the year-ago period, the collection was 40.9% of BE 2021-22.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The tax revenue stood at about ₹7 lakh crore or 36.2% of this year's BE.

The Central government's total expenditure was ₹13.9 lakh crore or 35.2% of the BE 2022-23. It was 36.7% of BE 2021-22.

For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be ₹16.61 lakh crore or 6.4% of the GDP.

According to the data, capital expenditure was 33.7% of the full-year budget target in the current fiscal compared to 31% in the corresponding period last year, as per the monthly account of the Union government up to August.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app