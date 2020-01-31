Fiscal deficit hits 132% of full-year target

The government’s fiscal deficit touched 132.4% of the full-year target at December-end mainly due to slower pace of revenue collections.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between expenditure and revenue was ₹9,31,725 crore, the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed. The government aims to restrict the gap at 3.3% of the GDP, or ₹7,03,760 crore, in the year ending March 2020.

The deficit was 112.4% of 2018-19 Budget Estimate (BE) in the corresponding period. The government’s revenue receipts were ₹11.46 lakh crore or 58.4% of the 2019-20 BE.