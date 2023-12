December 29, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

FirstCry.com parent Brainbees Solutions Ltd., a multi-channel retailing platform for mothers’, babies’ and kids’ products has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹1816 crore and an offer for sale of up to 54,391,592 equity shares by selling shareholders.