First State loans OMO on Oct. 22: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it would conduct Open Market Operation (OMO) purchase of State Developments Loans as per its October 9 announcement. The OMO is to be conducted on October 22 for ₹10,000 crore.

“Depending on market response, the size of the auctions may be enhanced in subsequent auctions,” the RBI said in a statement.

RBI will purchase the SDLs through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method. There is no security-wise notified amount.

