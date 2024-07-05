First iTNT day in Chennai to witness signing of 50 MoUs

Over 50 Memoranda of Understanding are likely to be signed on July 11 to mark the celebrations of the first Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT) day in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

iTNT Day is a culmination of the Hub’s year-long efforts and will set the tone for the hallmark initiatives for the year 2024-25, it said in a statement.

The event is being organised by iTNT and Information Technology and Digital Services Department along with industry support.

The iTNT Day will be studded with exchange of over 50 MoUs to collaborate with leading global corporate giants and innovation houses, startup facilitation bodies and leading education institutions to nurture the Emerging and Deep Tech landscape of Tamil Nadu, said iTNT Hub CEO Vanitha Venugopal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.