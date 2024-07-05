ADVERTISEMENT

First iTNT day in Chennai to witness signing of 50 MoUs

Published - July 05, 2024 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 50 Memoranda of Understanding are likely to be signed on July 11 to mark the celebrations of the first Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT) day in Chennai.

iTNT Day is a culmination of the Hub’s year-long efforts and will set the tone for the hallmark initiatives for the year 2024-25, it said in a statement.

The event is being organised by iTNT and Information Technology and Digital Services Department along with industry support.

The iTNT Day will be studded with exchange of over 50 MoUs to collaborate with leading global corporate giants and innovation houses, startup facilitation bodies and leading education institutions to nurture the Emerging and Deep Tech landscape of Tamil Nadu, said iTNT Hub CEO Vanitha Venugopal.

