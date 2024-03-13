First chip from Tata's Dholera plant will be out in December 2026: Vaishnaw

March 13, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - DHOLERA

The first set of semiconductors will start rolling out from Tata Electronics' plant here in December 2026, union minister for communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of Tata Group and CG Power chip plants, Mr. Vaishnaw said India will be among the top five chip ecosystems in the world by 2029.

"The first chip from Dholera plant will be out in December 2026 and chip from Micron plant will be out by December 2024," the minister said.

He said Tata's Dholera plant will make chips in 28, 50, 55 nanometer node.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation of three chip plants--two units by Tata Electronics and the third by CG Power--entailing total investment of ₹1.26 lakh crore.

The three plants include the country's first high-tech chip manufacturing plant of Tata Electronics which the company is setting up in partnership with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp at Dholera's special industrial region.

The plant will have the capacity to produce 50,000 wafers per month and involve an investment of ₹91,000 crore. The Centre will contribute 50% of the capex on pari passu basis.

These chips driven by advanced technology will cater to multiple sectors--power management chips for electric vehicles (EV), telecom, defence, automotive, consumer electronics, display, and power electronics.

Semiconductor is a "foundational" industry touching almost every aspect of life, powering everything from fridge to ACs and cars, aircraft to trains.

PM also laid the foundation of another new assembly and test facility of Tata Electronics in Jagiroad, Assam.

Tata's Assam facility will be built with an investment of ₹27,000 crore and is expected to generate over 27,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

Notably, this will be India's first semiconductor unit in the Northeast.

Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test (TSAT) will develop indigenous advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, including flip chip and ISIP (integrated system in package) technologies, with a capacity of 48 million chips per day.

The target segments for these would be automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones, among others.

PM also laid the foundation of the semiconductor unit of CG Power, which it is setting up in partnership with Renesas Electronics Corp and Stars Microelectronics of Thailand at Sanand in Gujarat at an investment of ₹7,600 crore.

Renesas is a leading semiconductor company focussed on specialised chips. It operates 12 semiconductor facilities and is an important player in microcontrollers, analogue, power, and system-on-chip products.

The plant will have a capacity for 15 million chips per day, and will manufacture chips for consumer, industrial, automotive and power applications.

Vaishnaw said efforts were being made to set up a semiconductor industry in India since 1962 but it has become successful now.

He said foundation of three large semiconductor projects is a record in the world.

"The ground-breaking ceremony has been done within 15 days of the project approval by the Centre. India will be among top five semiconductor ecosystems by 2029," Vaishnaw said.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the Tata Electronics' semiconductor projects will initially create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He said the production at Assam plant is expected to start before the fabrication unit's production in Dholera.