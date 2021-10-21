Firms unsure of recovery from ransomware: Dell

Hacker digital thief open palm gesture with wifi and network icon. Internet security and cyber attack concepts with working space

Bengaluru

21 October 2021 22:42 IST

Data grew 10-fold in 5 years, poll finds

A majority of organisations are uncertain if they can recover from a ransomware attack and the situation is likely more dire than earlier, given that enterprises globally are managing more than 10 times the amount of data they did five years ago, reports Dell Technologies.

Dell Technologies 2021 Global Data Protection Index (GDPI) findings revealed that organisations were facing several data protection challenges driven by the constant threat of ransomware and the consumption of emerging technologies such as cloud and artificial intelligence.

“As we move further in the data era, the amount of data being generated will continue to increase due to various factors such as continuation of remote working culture, higher adoption of emerging technologies etc,” said Ripu Bajwa, director and general manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies India.

About 68% of IT decision makers in India were concerned their existing data protection solutions won’t meet all future business challenges. Also, 66% of enterprises in the country feared their existing data protection measures may not be sufficient to cope with cyber threats, while 74% respondents agreed they had increased exposure to data loss with the increase in work-from-home trends.