Firms should adopt retention strategies to curb resignations: Adecco

‘One size fits all strategy won’t work for Indian workforce that comprises three different generations’

Bengaluru

As the war on tech talent intensifies and resignations continue to grow in the Indian and global markets, enterprises must quickly deploy retention strategies to cut employee exodus, said Adecco India, a human resources services firm. “The ‘Great Resignation’ that has been taking place in the last over three quarters had made it clear that more professionals were reconsidering what they wanted from work and what kind of employers they were willing to stick with,” said Anne Soumya, Director HR, Adecco India. “With the increasing talent war in an open job market, the need for organisations to overcome the great resignation with ‘Great Retention’ strategies becomes more relevant today than ever before,” she opined.

“It is time leaders provide workforces a purposeful vision, a compelling image of an achievable future that aligned with individual goals, as for the majority of employees linked the very purpose of their existence to their work,” she said. According to Ms. Soumya, hybrid flexi working models should be an integral part of the ‘Great Retention’ strategy. “As life around us resets into the new normal, the future of work is Hybrid Flexi, and these models can deliver great outcomes for businesses and employees,” she added.

She, however, agreed that there was unmatchable power in people coming together to ideate, collaborate and deliver outstanding results. At the same time, organisations must be willing to embrace flexibility, giving employees the power to choose where and when to work, always keeping work as the only non-negotiable, she said further.

Addressing the varied requirements of a workforce belonging to multiple generations could also pose a challenge. “Employee demographics are the most complex at workplaces in this era. We literally have three very different generations at work in India. So, one-size-fits-all model will not fly anymore. Instead, what we require is tailored programmes to address everyone’s requirements, individually,” Ms. Soumya said.