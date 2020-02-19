Firms in India gave 9.3% pay hike in 2019: Aon study

Aon Plc, a professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions, has released the 24th edition of its annual Salary Increase Survey in India.

The study, claimed to be the most comprehensive of its kind in India, analysed data across over 1,000 companies from more than 20 industries.

As per the results of the survey, companies in India gave an average pay increase of 9.3% during 2019, reflecting a slowdown in the economy compared to 2018.

The projection for 2020 is down by 20 basis points to 9.1%. However, despite the dip in the projections, two out of five participating companies in the survey are projecting a double-digit increase, expecting a positive economic outlook.