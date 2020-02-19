Firms in India gave 9.3% pay hike in 2019: Aon study

Aon Plc, a professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions, has released the 24th edition of its annual Salary Increase Survey in India.
The study, claimed to be the most comprehensive of its kind in India, analysed data across over 1,000 companies from more than 20 industries.
As per the results of the survey, companies in India gave an average pay increase of 9.3% during 2019, reflecting a slowdown in the economy compared to 2018.
The projection for 2020 is down by 20 basis points to 9.1%. However, despite the dip in the projections, two out of five participating companies in the survey are projecting a double-digit increase, expecting a positive economic outlook.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.