‘Firm prices will help tea producers‘

Firm prices of quality tea are likely to provide support for tea producers amid production expenses going up mainly due to a considerable hike in wage rates, Icra said in a report.

This year after June, bulk tea prices have declined as production has witnessed some recovery from the lows of last year. It has resulted in easing of supply-demand scenario, Icra said in the report. “Notwithstanding the likely moderation in financial performance of key bulk tea producers in FY22, it would still be substantially better than what they posted in FY20,” Icra said.


