Fire kills at least 16 at ArcelorMittal mine in Kazakhstan

October 28, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - ALMATY

Reuters

A view shows the Kostenko coal mine operated by ArcelorMittal Temirtau, as a rescue operation continues following a mine fire, in Karaganda, Kazakhstan October 28. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

At least 16 people have died in a mine fire in Kazakhstan, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of the Luxembourg-based steelmaker which operates the mine, said on Saturday.

Eighteen people have sought medical help, the company said in a statement. Of the 252 people at the Kostenko mine, 205 had been evacuated and 31 had not been located by 10 a.m. (0400 GMT), the company said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who expressed condolences to victims’ families, ordered his cabinet to stop investment cooperation with the ArcelorMittal Temirtau, and the government said it was finalising a deal to nationalise the company that runs the country’s biggest steel mill.

