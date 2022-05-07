Fire breaks out at LIC building in suburban Mumbai

Special Correspondent May 07, 2022 14:45 IST

Special Correspondent May 07, 2022 14:45 IST

‘It was restricted to the 2nd floor of the building,’ LIC said in a statement.

‘It was restricted to the 2nd floor of the building,’ LIC said in a statement.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Saturday said a fire broke out at 6.40 a.m. in its Jeevan Seva building in Santacruz(W) that houses its SSS Divisional office. “It [the fire] was restricted to the 2nd floor of the building,” LIC said in a statement. “Fire services have deployed fire brigades to arrest the fire and they are bringing it under control.” “There are no casualities or issues affecting personnel,” it further said. LIC stated that its data center, which is housed nearby, is safe and precautionary measures have been taken to protect its IT assets. “All our critical IT assets for providing service to customers have adequate Disaster Recovery set up in place. Hence there would not be any problem in providing services to customers,” the statement added



Our code of editorial values