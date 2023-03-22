ADVERTISEMENT

Fintech Yatra identifies 14 start-up with high potential

March 22, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Fourteen fintech start-ups with potential to change India’s fintech landscape have been identified from among 250 start-ups by the Fintech Yatra 2023 given their innovative approach and unique business models. They will now be invited to the Yatra’s upcoming cohort. The Fintech Yatra, 2023, in its fifth edition organised by Fintech Meetup, is currently happening in Delhi and expected to conclude in May 2023.    Abhishant Pant, founder, Fintech Meetup, and General Partner of YAN Angel Fund, said, “In light of the recent challenges faced by the fintech industry with regard to downturn in funding, turnout of founders for Fintech Yatra conversations is a testament to the resilience and creativity of entrepreneurs in this space.” “We are confident that the partnerships and innovation opportunities forged at The Fintech Yatra will help founders accelerate their journey,” he said.

