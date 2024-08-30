GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fintech to enhance ease of living in the world: Modi

Published - August 30, 2024 09:37 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

India’s fintech ecosystem would play a significant role in helping enhance the quality of life for people worldwide, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 in Mumbai. He said Fintech had played a significant role in democratising financial services in the country.

“I am confident that India’s Fintech ecosystem will enhance the ease of living of the entire world. Our best is yet to come”, Mr. Modi said.

He said India’s fintech revolution was not just about innovation, but also about adoption. Applauding the country’s people for adopting the speed and scale of this revolution, he emphasised the role of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for bringing in this transformation. 

“India’s UPI has become a major example of Fintech in the world” he said, adding that “it has enabled 24 X 7 banking services in every village and city in all weather conditions.”

Cautioning against the dangers of a parallel economy, Mr. Modi asserted that fintech had played an impactful role in bringing in transparency. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.