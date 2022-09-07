Fintech market in Asia-Pacific may slow down: KPMG study

‘Focus has shifted from scale to cash flow, profitability’

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 07, 2022 20:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Asia-Pacific region that includes India could see a considerable slowing down in fintech activities, compared with the record-high growth seen in 2021, due to rising inflation, increasing interest rates and continuing geopolitical uncertainty, said KPMG on Wednesday.

The Asia-Pacific region received fintech investments to the tune of $41.8 billion in 607 deals in the first half of calendar 2022.

However, verticals such as retail payments, insurtech and B2C solutions, Crypto, NFTs and blockchain have witnessed cooling off during H1. Especially, areas that saw significant investment interest during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic have lost some attractiveness, as per Pulse of Fintech H1 2022 released by the firm.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While investment in areas that saw significant interest during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic have lost some attractiveness, areas that align with rapidly evolving global issues — including rising inflation, increasing interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, and supply chain woes — have continued to see investment in India and other countries in the region., according to the study.

Sanjay Doshi, Partner and Head, Financial Services Advisory, KPMG in India said, “The fintech space has witnessed a correction in valuation and investment flow globally as well as in India. Focus on building scale, has now been supplemented by a focus on cash flow and profitability.’‘

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Recent regulatory changes had an impact on the operating and revenue model of fintech players, he observed. For instance, the Reserve Bank of India’s recent guidelines on credit card licensing, and digital lending could force many fintech companies, especially loan service providers and non-regulated loan originators to revisit their business and operating models.

The H1 period, also saw challenges affecting the broader investment market, including turbulence in the public markets, the report further stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app