Fintech IppoPay ties up with Visa to issue credit cards to small business owners

December 06, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MUMBAI

IppoPay, a payment infrastructure provider has tied up with Visa to issue credit cards to small business owners in India. “This alliance with Visa marks a significant milestone in our journey. With our network of over 5,00,000 merchants, this partnership will usher in a new era of financial possibilities,” said Mohan K., CEO and Founder, IppoPay in a statement.

“The small business segment which represents a base of over 100 million in India is deeply underserved by conventional card providers leaving an opportunity of over $330 billion completely unaddressed. This segment is core to what IppoPay stands for and given the size of the opportunity and our inherent moat in this space, we believe we are best positioned to address their credit demands,” he said.

Sujai Raina, VP and Head – Business Development, Visa India said, “These offerings will empower small merchants with access to working capital and affordable payment solutions, bolstering financial freedom and planning. We believe this will also promote deeper financial inclusion of a segment that is crucial to catalyse economic growth.”

