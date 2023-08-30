 Fintech firm PhonePe forays into stock broking

August 30, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Fintech firm PhonePe forayed into the stock-broking business by introducing Share.Market, a new stock broking platform, under its subsidiary PhonePe Wealth Broking, on Wednesday.

The new platform was expected to bring newer demographics into the country’s brokerage market which generated some ₹382 billion during FY23.

Share.Market would bring in a new dimension to stock broking by providing quantitative research along with execution, a proven technology platform, at a competitive discount broking price, claimed the company.

Ujjwal Jain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Share.Market observed, “In the last few years, we have seen an increase in the percentage of savings going into equities in a big way. There is a vibrant growth in the active trading community which trades with different objectives. Share.Market will further propel this growth.’‘

The brokerage industry in India is transitioning to a fee-based model, from the earlier transaction-based one and with this shift brokerage firms have been offering new services and platforms for investments and wealth management.